M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

