M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,058 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 11,305.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,662 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 68,060 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $145.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.94. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

