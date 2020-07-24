M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,901 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,868,000 after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393,901 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

