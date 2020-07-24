M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,735 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth $4,472,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth $312,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth $452,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 184.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 238.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 74,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52,475 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Shares of TDS opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

