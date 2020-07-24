M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after acquiring an additional 743,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,513,118,000 after purchasing an additional 364,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $405.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.46 and its 200 day moving average is $301.35. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $431.69. The firm has a market cap of $256.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BofA Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

