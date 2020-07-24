M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Paypal by 7.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $173.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.33.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

