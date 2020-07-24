M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,397 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 111.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $51.04 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

