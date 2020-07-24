M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 20,507,211 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.