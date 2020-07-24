M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $231.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.