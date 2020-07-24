M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,579,000 after buying an additional 2,513,039 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,030,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,300,000 after buying an additional 40,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,009,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 650.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after buying an additional 1,564,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,127,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after buying an additional 104,290 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Shares of LOGI opened at $69.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. Logitech International SA has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,013.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,514,133.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $596,096.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,469 shares of company stock worth $20,202,985. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

