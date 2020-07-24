M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 3,743 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $588,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.42.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $134.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,803,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

