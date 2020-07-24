M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 290,125 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,584.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,125 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG opened at $126.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average is $118.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $312.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

