M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after buying an additional 34,229 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Shares of ICE opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $226,880.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,477 shares of company stock worth $1,154,514 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

