Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $478,086,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,512 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 6,405.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,928 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 578.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,484,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,850 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

NYSE:MET opened at $38.56 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.