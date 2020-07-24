Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $86.89 and last traded at $86.89, with a volume of 1203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.97.
The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 17.23%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,065.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $154,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13.
About Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
