Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $86.89 and last traded at $86.89, with a volume of 1203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.97.

The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 17.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,950 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,065.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $154,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

