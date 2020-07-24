Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,203 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $98.03 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

