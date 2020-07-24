Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $891,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 67,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,020.0% in the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $238,000. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,572.02.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,516.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,068.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,461.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,370.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

