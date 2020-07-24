Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $126.16 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average is $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $312.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

