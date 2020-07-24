Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 385 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.3% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in Intel by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

