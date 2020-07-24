Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 35,878 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 35,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $3,946,221.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at $67,824,563.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $114.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 162.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

