Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MDC has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of Mediclinic International to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.20) in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 482 ($5.93) to GBX 323 ($3.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mediclinic International to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 320 ($3.94) in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of Mediclinic International stock opened at GBX 292.60 ($3.60) on Wednesday. Mediclinic International has a 1 year low of GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.40 ($5.16). The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 270.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 308.15.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

