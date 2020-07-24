MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price target on MediaValet (CVE:MVP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MediaValet has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.29.

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.73 million for the quarter.

MediaValet Inc primarily engages in developing and licensing enterprise-grade, cloud-based, digital asset management software worldwide. The company offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production and sync with a digital asset management system. It also designs mobile applications for iOS, Android, and Windows devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

