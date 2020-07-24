Mears Group (LON:MER) Price Target Cut to GBX 275

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 275 ($3.38) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Mears Group to GBX 175 ($2.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of Mears Group stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.73. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. Mears Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.40 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323 ($3.97). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.57.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

