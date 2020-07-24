MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MXL. Roth Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

NYSE MXL opened at $26.37 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $409,941.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 32,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $520,835.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,431 shares of company stock worth $3,301,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in MaxLinear by 414.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 196,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 157,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

