MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $30.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MaxLinear from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of MXL opened at $26.37 on Friday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 32,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $520,835.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,275.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,835. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $211,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 713.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 30.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

