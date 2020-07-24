Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.