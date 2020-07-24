Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

MTLS opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,395.00 and a beta of 0.38. Materialise has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.38 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

