MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.
Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $509.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.53. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $512.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
