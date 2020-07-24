MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $509.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.53. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $512.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

