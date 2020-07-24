MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for MarineMax in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MarineMax’s FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of HZO opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $611.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in MarineMax by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MarineMax by 96.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MarineMax by 825.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $34,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $40,541.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,482 shares in the company, valued at $391,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,993 shares of company stock worth $3,478,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.