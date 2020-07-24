Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

