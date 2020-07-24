ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Holdings Lessened by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,975 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAN. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

Shares of MAN opened at $71.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

