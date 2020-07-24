Magna International (TSE:MG) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.78

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020 // Comments off

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$65.78 and last traded at C$65.51, with a volume of 86655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$61.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.