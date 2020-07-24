Magna International (TSE:MG) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.78

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$65.78 and last traded at C$65.51, with a volume of 86655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$61.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.