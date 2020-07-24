Macquarie Upgrades Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) to “Buy”

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of RMGGF opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

