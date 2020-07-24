LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LSB Industries by 8,618.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,440 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 657,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 381,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 168,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 93,397 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

