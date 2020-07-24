Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $334,000 Position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.53% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 496.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,194 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 74.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 39,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 268.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter.

EUM opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $23.90.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

