Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $217,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 76,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 38,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.