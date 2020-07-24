Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,977 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RF stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

