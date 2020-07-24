Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 32.1% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.6% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 706,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $252.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $264.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

