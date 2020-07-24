Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,836,000 after acquiring an additional 666,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,306,000 after purchasing an additional 175,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPM opened at $98.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average is $107.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

