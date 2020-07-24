Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 6.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Twilio by 14.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.6% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Cowen upped their price target on Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,806. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO opened at $254.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.19 and a beta of 1.66. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.