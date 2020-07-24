Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 345 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

NYSE T opened at $29.90 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

