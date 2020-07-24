Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 2,370 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.67. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.