Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 134 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $197.43 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $386.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.43 and its 200-day moving average is $186.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.