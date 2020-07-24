Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,338.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.