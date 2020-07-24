Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $293,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $232.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.90.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.