Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $278,000 in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.84.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,290 shares of company stock worth $23,034,370 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $320.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.18. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $337.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

