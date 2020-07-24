Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $202,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

NYSE CAT opened at $136.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

