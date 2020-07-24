Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $200,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $49,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $387.62 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.