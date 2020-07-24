Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $76.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.