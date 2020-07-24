Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,572.02.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,516.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,461.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,370.32. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

